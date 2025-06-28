Firefighters on the scene of underground fire in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Fire in on the scene of an underground fire in downtown Baltimore.

Firefighters are battling the fire in the area of East Baltimore Street and Guilford Avenue.

Officials say firefighters arrived on the scene and initially saw smoke coming from four manholes.

BGE and the Office of Emergency Management is currently working on de-energizing the area.

The Maryland Transit Administration has been notified.

Roads are currently closed in a one-block radius around the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*