Two teens arrested in connection with Germantown Giant Food store shooting

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Montgomery County Police announced that two teenagers are in custody in connection with a shooting at a Giant Food store in Germantown.

19-year-old Marcus Isaiah Jovon Braithwaite and 16-year-old Demba Tandia are both facing attempted murder charges.

On March 20 at 8:40 p.m., both Braithwaite and Tandia walked into the Giant on Leaman Farm Road.

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The victim, who was not identified, walked in a minute later and was chased throughout the store by both Braithwaite and Tandia while they were armed.

When they reached the front of the store, one of the suspects fired multiple shots at the victim while shoppers and employees were present.

Both Braithwaite and Tandia left shortly after the shots were fired.

The victim suffered multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police identified both Braithwaite and Tandia as the shooters and obtained arrest warrants on March 21.

Authorities say Tandia was arrested on March 25 in Sterling, Virginia, and has been charged as an adult. He is currently awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.

Braithwaite was taken into custody on March 31 in Germantown and is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit as he awaits a bond hearing.

Along with attempted first-degree murder, both suspects are charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.