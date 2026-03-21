Police seek two suspects accused of shooting, injuring man inside of Giant Food store in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Montgomery County police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting inside a Giant Food store in Germantown.

Officers responded to the store in the 18300 block of Leaman Farm Road at 8:45 p.m. Friday.

A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say two males entered the store and began chasing the victim. When he ran toward the front near the checkout lanes, one of the suspects opened fire, striking him twice.

Shoppers and employees inside the store ran and took cover as shots rang out.

Detectives are actively working to identify the suspects and are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact police.

You can do so by visiting the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website or by calling 1-866-411-8477.