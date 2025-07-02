Two new speed cameras are now activated in Anne Arundel County

Watch your speed in Anne Arundel County.

Police announced two more speed cameras in school zones are being activated starting July 2:



Chesapeake High School, Mountain Road in Pasadena

Glen Burnie High School on Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard

The cameras will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Citations will be issued after a 15-day warning period.

These are two of several new speed cameras to go up in the last few months in Anne Arundel County. One went up near Oak Manor Elementary in Glen Burnie in June and six cameras went up around county public schools in April.