Slow Down: New speed cameras installed at six Anne Arundel County schools

ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. — Watch your speed in Anne Arundel County. Six new speed cameras are up and running at different school zones.
These cameras will be active from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Citations will be issued following a 15-day warning period, that started today.
Here are the locations of the cameras:
- Belle Grove Elementary School - Belle Grove Road, Brooklyn Park
- Linthicum Elementary School - S Camp Meade Road, Linthicum Heights
- School of the Incarnation - Waugh Chapel Road, Gambrills
- Van Bokkelen Elementary School - Reece Road, Severn
- Benfield Elementary School - Benfield Road, Severna Park
- Marley Middle School - Marley Station Road, Glen Burnie
To see other active camera locations, click here.