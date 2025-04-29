Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Slow Down: New speed cameras installed at six Anne Arundel County schools

Speed cameras
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR
Speed cameras
Speed cameras
Posted

ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. — Watch your speed in Anne Arundel County. Six new speed cameras are up and running at different school zones.

These cameras will be active from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Citations will be issued following a 15-day warning period, that started today.

Here are the locations of the cameras:

  • Belle Grove Elementary School - Belle Grove Road, Brooklyn Park
  • Linthicum Elementary School - S Camp Meade Road, Linthicum Heights
  • School of the Incarnation - Waugh Chapel Road, Gambrills
  • Van Bokkelen Elementary School - Reece Road, Severn
  • Benfield Elementary School - Benfield Road, Severna Park
  • Marley Middle School - Marley Station Road, Glen Burnie

To see other active camera locations, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are