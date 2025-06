ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A new speed camera will be active in a Glen Burnie on Thursday, June 19.

Located in the 300 block of Oak Manor near Oak Manor Elementary School, it will be active from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Citations will be issued after a 15-day warning period.

For more information about speed camera locations, click here.