Trash and recycling pick-up in Baltimore to start one hour earlier on July 8

New schedule will run through September 30
Dave Detling/WMAR
BALTIMORE — A notice for city residents and businesses. Trash and recycling pick-up times are changing slightly for the rest of the summer.

Baltimore DPW says to protect its workers from the extreme heat, it is starting pick ups at 5 a.m. instead of 6 a.m., beginning July 8. This new time will stay in place through September 30, unless extreme weather conditions continue.

Collection days will remain the same. DPW urges customers to put out their trash and recycling the night before to ensure pick up.

DPW Director Khalil Zaied said the change is part of the agency's Heat Illness Prevention Plan, which was created following the death of DPW worker Ronald Silver. He died on the job in August of 2024.

New state-wide safety standards also took effect last fall to protect workers from extreme heat, which includes mandatory break times when the heat index hits a certain temperature and access to cool drinking water.

