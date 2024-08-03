Baltimore City DPW worker dies on duty Friday, officials say

BALTIMORE — In a statement released Saturday by Mayor Brandon Scott and acting Department of Public Works Director Khalil Zaied, Baltimore City DPW confirmed that a worker died while on duty Friday afternoon.

Officials say Ronald Silver II was nearing the end of his workday in the Barclay neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore when he experienced a medical situation that required immediate assistance while he and his crew members were riding in their truck.

Silver worked in the department's Bureau of Solid Waste.

Medical services were called, and Silver was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

DPW says they are working with the crew and medical professionals to understand the details of what happened.

"DPW leadership has been in touch with the Silver family, and we ask for privacy and respect for them, friends, and the entire DPW community during this difficult time. To support our DPW staff impacted by this loss, the City’s Employee Assistance Program and counseling are being offered," DPW said in the joint statement.

This comes just one month after the Baltimore Office of the Inspector General released a report on the poor working conditions at DPW sites.

A worker with DPW spoke with WMAR in July about the lack of cold running water and working A/C, adding further that workers would have to ask for toilet paper that was under lock and key.

Temperatures were in the high 90's on Friday.