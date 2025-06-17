New Maryland heat safety standards to protect workers as temperatures approach 100 degrees

BALTIMORE — Maryland's heat safety standards for workers are being put to the test as temperatures and heat indexes approach 100 degrees across the state.

The standards, which took effect last fall under Maryland's Occupational Safety and Health, require specific rest periods and access to water for workers exposed to extreme heat.

"So basically what these are, are standards to keep workers safe on the job and protect them from high heat, and that applies to workers indoors and outdoors any workers at any workplaces in Maryland who are regularly exposed to these conditions," said Portia Wu, Secretary of Labor.

The regulations require employers to provide workers time to adjust to high temperatures. When the heat index rises above 90 degrees, workers must receive a minimum of 10 minutes of rest every two hours.

Once temperatures push the heat index over 100 degrees, workers are entitled to 15 minutes of rest every hour.

Employers must also provide access to cool drinking water at all work sites.

These standards come after Baltimore's Department of Public Works was found in violation of guidelines for safe working conditions last year.

"I mean, everything that they told us was happening wasn't, and that was such a wake up call. So that started the first of 6 reports of the department about the Department of Public Works and so here we are and we're coming up on the hot times again, so a lot of things are hopefully going to be changing with this coming," said Isabel Cumming, Baltimore Inspector General.

The violations were highlighted following the death of DPW worker Ronald Silver, who died on the job last August.

"With the loss of Ron Silver doing his job. We can't ever let that happen again," Cumming said.

City employees who notice departments not following the guidelines can contact the Inspector General's whistleblower program. For other workers, officials recommend first alerting supervisors about the standards, then reporting violations to the Department of Labor if necessary.

"Workers have a right to a safe workplace, so this standard falls under those existing protections. Workers should feel free to speak up, let their employers know what needs to be corrected, and of course if they need to they can reach out to us," Wu said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.