Top News Headlines for Monday, January 19, 2026

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Mostly sunny today with highs near 40°. Arctic air invades the region over the next couple of days, with morning temperatures in the teens! Warming up into the 30s and 40s late-week before colder air plunges into the area this weekend.
Here's your top headlines for the day:
- A juvenile driver died after an attempted traffic stop in Howard County
- The next phase of the City Dock Project starts today
- Icy conditions play a role in multi-car pileup on I-83 on Sunday night
- On this day, we honor the legacy and memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Here's a list of events commemorating Dr. King
