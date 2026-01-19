Local events to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

BALTIMORE — Every third Monday of January, the U.S. recognizes the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The federal holiday has become a day of service to honor Dr. King.
Here are just a few events happening around town for MLK Day:
- The Reginald F. Lewis Museum in downtown Baltimore is officially opening its new Kid Zone exhibit on Monday. It is for toddlers up to pre-teens, with an art station, reading nook and a number of hands-on activities. The Kid Zone opens at 11 a.m.
- The B&O Railroad Museum is exploring the art of African American quilt-making. There will be quilt crafts for kids, a seminar by the Uhuru Quilters Guild and tours of the African American Railroading Legacy. The events go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The American Visionary Art Museum in downtown Baltimore is hosting a day of activities, including dance, live music and poetry slam. Admission to the museum and events is free. Doors open at 10 a.m.