Local events to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr.
John Rous/AP
FILE - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. addresses a capacity crowd from the pulpit at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., March 31, 1968. (AP Photo/John Rous)
Martin Luther King Jr.
BALTIMORE — Every third Monday of January, the U.S. recognizes the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The federal holiday has become a day of service to honor Dr. King.

Here are just a few events happening around town for MLK Day:

  • The Reginald F. Lewis Museum in downtown Baltimore is officially opening its new Kid Zone exhibit on Monday. It is for toddlers up to pre-teens, with an art station, reading nook and a number of hands-on activities. The Kid Zone opens at 11 a.m.
  • The B&O Railroad Museum is exploring the art of African American quilt-making. There will be quilt crafts for kids, a seminar by the Uhuru Quilters Guild and tours of the African American Railroading Legacy. The events go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • The American Visionary Art Museum in downtown Baltimore is hosting a day of activities, including dance, live music and poetry slam. Admission to the museum and events is free. Doors open at 10 a.m.
