Icy conditions cause 15-car pileup on I-83 overpass, multiple crashes reported in Baltimore

15+ CAR PILE UP: More than a dozen cars are caught in a pile up on 29th Street overpass over I-83 this evening, Sunday January 18 amid icy conditions.
Felix Abeson
BALTIMORE — Icy conditions led to a 15-car-plus pile-up on the 29th Street overpass over I-83 Sunday night.

Baltimore Police and Fire are at the scene.

Baltimore Fire has confirmed that one person is hospitalized. Other injuries are unknown.

In addition, according to Maryland State Police, Troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack are on the scene of three separate crashes in the same area.

These crashes occurred on the southbound ramp of I-83 to 28th Street involving six vehicles.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

