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Top news headlines for Friday, July 17

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WMAR
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BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! The entire area is under a Code Red Air Quality alert today due to thick wildfire smoke descending from Canada. Saturday appears to have the greatest chance for a couple rounds of thunderstorms during the day.

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Top news headlines for Friday, July 17

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