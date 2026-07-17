BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! The entire area is under a Code Red Air Quality alert today due to thick wildfire smoke descending from Canada. Saturday appears to have the greatest chance for a couple rounds of thunderstorms during the day.
Here are your top news headlines:
- Report on data centers in Baltimore County recommends strict regulations
- Baltimore City Housing Authority sued over deadly 2023 'Brooklyn Day' mass shooting
- Construction and demolition of the former Macy's Harford Mall site to start next week
Top news headlines for Friday, July 17