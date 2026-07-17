Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
18  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Very hot & smoky today!

Lingering wildfire smoke...
Another hot and hazy day with high temperatures nearing the triple digits. Skies will appear hazy due to wildfire smoke from Canada. This will lead to poor air quality through Friday. High temperatures will gradually decline into the mid-90s this weekend, with an increased risk for showers and thunderstorms. Right now, Saturday appears to have the greatest chance for a couple rounds of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the thunderstorms could become strong to severe. Temperatures trend more seasonal next week, with rain and storm chances midweek.
WMAR-2 News Abigail Degler Thursday Night weather
Posted

Happy Friday! The entire area is under a Code Red Air Quality alert today due to thick wildfire smoke descending from Canada. Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s today, and will slightly decline this weekend, with an increased risk for showers and thunderstorms. Saturday appears to have the greatest chance for a couple rounds of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the thunderstorms could become strong to severe.

Stay safe out there!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today Widespread smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Light north wind.
Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Widespread smoke. High near 93.
Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 73.
Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Tuesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

BALTIMORE RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Click here for Baltimore County News
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft