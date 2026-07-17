Very hot & smoky today!

Happy Friday! The entire area is under a Code Red Air Quality alert today due to thick wildfire smoke descending from Canada. Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s today, and will slightly decline this weekend, with an increased risk for showers and thunderstorms. Saturday appears to have the greatest chance for a couple rounds of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the thunderstorms could become strong to severe.

Stay safe out there!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Widespread smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Light north wind.

Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Widespread smoke. High near 93.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 73.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.