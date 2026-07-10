BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Another round of rain and storms are expected this afternoon/evening, with more heat and humidity. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) with strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall being the biggest concerns.
Here are your top news headlines:
- Crews clean up an early morning oil spill in South Baltimore
- 36 injured in 12-vehicle Pikesville crash; MTA bus driver in critical condition
- Watch Dog concerned about OSHA compliance at Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant
Top news headlines for Friday, July 10