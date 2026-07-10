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Top news headlines for Friday, July 10

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WMAR
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BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Another round of rain and storms are expected this afternoon/evening, with more heat and humidity. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) with strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall being the biggest concerns.

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Top news headlines for Friday, July 10

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