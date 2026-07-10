Another round of storms today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Another round of rain and storms are expected this afternoon/evening, with more heat and humidity. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) with strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall being the biggest concerns. The chance for rain and storms extends into the first half of the weekend, with highs in the upper-80s on Saturday and Sunday. It will feel more pleasant on Monday before the heat ramps up mid-week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light west wind.

Saturday Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.