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Another round of storms today

More heat and humidity...
Flood Warnings are on and off this evening, with a Flood Watch lasting through 11 PM. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will last through 10 PM this evening. Another round of rain and storms arrives through the early evening hours! Short-lived strong to severe storms are possible, which may contain heavy bursts of rain and damaging wind gusts. Rain and storms are possible on Friday as well, with more heat and humidity. The chance for rain and storms extends into the first half of the weekend, with highs in the upper-80s on Saturday and Sunday. It will feel more pleasant with more sunshine through the first half of next week!
WMAR-2 News Abigail Degler Thursday Night weather
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BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Another round of rain and storms are expected this afternoon/evening, with more heat and humidity. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) with strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall being the biggest concerns. The chance for rain and storms extends into the first half of the weekend, with highs in the upper-80s on Saturday and Sunday. It will feel more pleasant on Monday before the heat ramps up mid-week!

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. West wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light west wind.
Saturday Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 95.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

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