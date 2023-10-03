Three people caught on camera stealing ATM using a stolen church van

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Three people were caught on camera stealing an ATM in Glen Burnie and they did it using a stolen church van.

It's a bare area where an ATM used to sit just outside Carroll Motor Fuels in Glen Burnie. The 24 hour station was the target of an ATM theft early Sunday morning.

Surveillance video shows a maroon van ease by, written on the side is Emmarts United Methodist Church. The van then starts to back up.

"So they used the van to basically hit the free standing ATM,” said Cpl. Cesalie Douglas, spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Two people are seen picking up the ATM. A third person joins in placing it into the van.

Douglas said ATM thefts come in phases.

"Regionally it is an issue, and we are working with our local jurisdictions and neighboring jurisdictions to combat this issue. Within our agency it varies, so it depends on we might see it one week and then we might not see it for some time,” said Douglas.

She says the van seen in the video was also stolen from the church in Baltimore County, but was recovered in Baltimore City later that day.

A similar situation that brought one man, who wished to remain anonymous, to Glen Burnie from Baltimore County. He was pumping gas in one of his cars while waiting to retrieve the other one. "Our car was stolen this morning. A $70,000 car stolen out of Pikesville, we've tracked it down here to Glen Burnie.”

Police were working to get his stolen car that was sitting just down the street from where the ATM was stolen.

He continued, "I'm a Baltimore native and I went to law school here and crime has risen and theft has risen so much in the metropolitan area and it's getting to be really a problem for everybody. And we're getting tired of it.”

The ATM and cash inside is still missing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Department.