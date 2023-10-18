Three men wrongfully convicted of teen's murder receive $48 million settlement

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Board of Estimates approved a $48 million payout for three men wrongfully convicted of a murder in 1983.

Alfred Chestnut, Andrew Stewart and Ransom Watkins were exonerated back in 2019 — 36 years after being convicted of murdering a 14-year-old Baltimore teenager.

After being released, the three men filed a lawsuit against BPD claiming they had coerced and fabricated witness statements, leading to their wrongful convictions.

The suit says the detectives' misconduct was the direct result of a pattern and practice that existed within BPD at the time of their arrest.

They were each found guilty of shooting and killing DeWitt Duckett at Harlem Park Junior High School, over a Georgetown jacket the victim was wearing.

When police questioned the boys, one of the detectives allegedly told Ransom; "You have two things against you - you're Black and I have a badge."

Their case was re-opened by former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's Conviction Integrity Unit after Chestnut called expressing the three men's innocence.

After Duckett's murder, three of the four witnesses originally told police one person committed the crime, not the three boys.

A few days later though, a school security guard told police that a 14-year-old girl could identify the three boys.

Police then brought the other three witnesses back to the station for questioning, at which point they said Watkins, Chestnut, and Stewart committed the murder.

In May 1984, the jury deliberated for only three hours before convicting all three boys, who had claimed innocence from the beginning.

Council President Nick Mosby issued the following statement on the settlement: