Police ID six construction workers killed in I-695 crash

WOODLAWN, Md. — Police have released the names of six construction workers killed in a crash on I-695 Wednesday.

Here are their names.

Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel

Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick

Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick

Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge

Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge

Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie

All six victims were contracted highway employees working on the left shoulder of the inner loop near Security Boulevard in Woodlawn.

What we know so far is Lisa Adrienna Lea, 54, hit another vehicle while trying to change lanes.

This caused Lea to lose control and crash into a construction zone, killing the workers.

Lea remains hospitalized at Shock Trauma. Police have not confirmed whether speed was a factor.

The Baltimore County State's Attorney is reviewing the case to determine if criminal charges should be filed.