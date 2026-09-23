Anne Arundel County considers 15-month pause on new data centers

Anne Arundel County is backing away from a proposed ban on new data centers and instead considering a temporary pause on new development while officials decide how to regulate the facilities.

The County Council unanimously approved an amendment to Bill 63-26 that would replace the proposed ban with a moratorium lasting until January 31, 2028, or until the county adopts comprehensive data center legislation, whichever comes first.

During the moratorium, the county would establish a work group to study data center development and recommend regulations to the county executive and council.

The group would consider issues including energy and water use, utility infrastructure, climate and environmental impacts, air quality, noise and economic development.

Projects already in the development process would generally be allowed to continue. The amendment also includes future phases of existing data centers on adjacent or adjoining properties.

The original bill drew concerns from residents about the potential impact of data centers on electricity demand, water use, noise and the environment. Others argued a countywide ban could hurt Anne Arundel County's technology and cybersecurity sector, particularly around Fort Meade, NSA and U.S. Cyber Command.

Microsoft, which is developing a data center campus at Annapolis Junction Business Park, testified against the original ban. A company representative said Microsoft has completed two buildings at the site and plans additional phases. The company said it supports data center regulations and a work group but wants existing campuses to continue development.

The amendment also calls for repealing a personal property tax assessment reduction for data storage centers.

The County Council approved the amendment 7-0. The amended bill is scheduled to come back before the council on October 5.

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