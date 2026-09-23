Rain still in the forecast for Wednesday

Good morning, happy Wednesday.

Mixed bag for conditions today, but we will see some improvement. Highs range in the 60s for a little while linger before the 70s finally return. Windy this afternoon with gusts as high as 25 mph. Showers taper off by midday, with sunshine struggling to break through. The weekend is looking less and less impacted by the disturbance off the Atlantic coast. Trending dry for Saturday and Sunday .

Overnight

Showers likely with patchy drizzle before 4am, then patchy drizzle with a chance of showers after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 76.