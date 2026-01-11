The Week Ahead: January 11 - January 17

From major changes with the Baltimore Ravens to lawmakers in Annapolis getting back to work, here's what to watch this week:

Monday: The Harford County Board of Education meets for the first time since President Aaron Poynton resigned and Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson was placed on administrative leave. Poynton stepped down Thursday for a new CEO job, one day after the board suspended Bulson over scrutiny of a 2024 robbery at a New Orleans conference. Vice President Lauren Paige now leads the board. Meeting at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and GM Eric DeCosta hold a press conference at 2 p.m. at the Under Armour Performance Center - their first since firing coach John Harbaugh. Bisciotti hasn't held a news conference at team headquarters since 2018.

Wednesday: Maryland's 448th legislative session begins in Annapolis. Economic challenges will dominate as the state faces a projected $1.5 billion budget shortfall. Education funding is also a key issue. Session ends April 13.

Thursday-Saturday: Dreamfest, a three-day Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. music festival, begins in Ocean City. The Pointer Sisters kick off Thursday at the Performing Arts Center, followed by Motown hits Friday and pop evolution Saturday. The festival started in 2023 to honor Dr. King's legacy.

