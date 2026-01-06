Ravens part ways with longtime head coach John Harbaugh

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have fired longtime head coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter and multiple league sources.

Baltimore was eliminated from playoff contention Sunday night after losing 26-24 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season finale when rookie kicker Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal as time expired.

After the game, when Harbaugh was asked if he wanted another shot with the team, he replied:

"Yes, I love these guys. I love these guys."

It was clear fans wanted change after the Ravens had another disappointing end to the season, but multiple reports from NFL insiders had stated they would be "shocked" if Harbaugh was let go.

Harbaugh, 62, assumed the role in 2008, replacing Brian Billick. He coached the Ravens for 18 seasons, winning a Super Bowl in 2013 against his brother Jim Harbaugh's San Francisco 49ers.

He was the second longest-tenured head coach in the NFL, behind only AFC North rival Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Harbaugh finished with a 180-113 record in Baltimore and led the team to 12 playoff appearances. The decision came just nine months after he signed a three-year contract extension.

The Ravens now begin their search for their fourth head coach in franchise history.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti released the following statement:

Following a comprehensive evaluation of the season and the overall direction of our organization, I decided to make a change at head coach. Today I informed John that he has been relieved of his duties.







This was an incredibly difficult decision, given the tremendous 18 years we have spent together and the profound respect I have for John as a coach and, most importantly, as a great man of integrity.







Throughout what I firmly believe is a Hall of Fame coaching career, John has delivered a Super Bowl championship to Baltimore and served as a steadfast pillar of humility and leadership. He and his family have deeply embedded themselves in this community. For these profound contributions, on and off the field, we should all be forever grateful.







Our goal has always been and will always be to win Championships. We strive to consistently perform at the highest level on the field and be a team and organization our fans take pride in.







I will always be grateful for the extraordinary hard work and dedication displayed by John and his staff throughout the many successful years. I wish he, Ingrid and Alison all the best going forward.







We now begin the challenging, but exciting, process of identifying the next leader of our football team.







We fully understand the expectations of our fans and everyone in the Ravens organization. Finding another strong leader and partner who will reflect these high standards is paramount.







We deeply appreciate our fans and will continue to work relentlessly to bring them, our city and the extended community the success they deserve.



Harbaugh also released a statement: