Harford County Superintendent placed on administrative leave as investigation begins

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Harford County Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson has been placed on administrative leave.

In a message shared on behalf of Dr. Aaron Poynton, President, Board of Education of Harford County, it is stated that Superintendent Bulson may have been involved in a reported robbery that occurred during a work-related trip.

The controversy centers on a purported 911 call circulating online in which the caller, identifying as Sean Bulson, reports a theft. The caller says there was a woman in his room, and she left while he was asleep.

WMAR has requested copies of the police report and the 911 call from the New Orleans Police Department.

On Tuesday, Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly reportedly called for the resignation of Dr. Bulson, stating that Bulson "violated the public trust" on a trip funded by taxpayers.

Dr. Poynton states that even though the incident has raised concern, no student data was compromised, going on to say the Harford County Board of Education has launched an independent investigation.

"The attention and distraction surrounding this reported incident has created challenges for the school system at a time when our focus must remain squarely on students, staff, and the uninterrupted operation of our schools," says Dr. Poynton.

After a majority vote by the board, Bulson was placed on administrative leave.

Dr. Dyann Mack, Deputy Superintendent, will serve as Acting Superintendent as the investigation ensues.