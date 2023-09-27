The violent criminal past of Pava LaPere's alleged killer

BALTIMORE — We're learning more about the background of a man who allegedly murdered a young tech CEO inside her Mount Vernon apartment building.

Jason Dean Billingsley, 32, has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2009.

He was convicted in 2015 of sexually assaulting a woman in West Baltimore back in 2013.

In that case, Billingsley was found guilty of strangling and threatening to shoot the victim who initially refused to have sex with him.

He was released from prison in October 2022 due to credits earned for good behavior and training.

Since then police say he's suspected of committing a string of other violent crimes.

An arrest warrant was issued for Billingsley out of Baltimore County on September 25, charging him with a stolen handgun.

Less than a week earlier on September 19, detectives in Baltimore City linked Billingsley to an attempted arson, murder, and rape that occurred at a home in the 800 block of Edmondson Avenue.

The incident left a 26-year-old man and woman suffering from critical burn injuries.

It was evidence in that case which connected Billingsley to Pava Marie LaPere's death.

Police discovered the 26-year-old Johns Hopkins grad Monday inside the Congress apartments on W. Franklin Street, suffering from blunt-force trauma.

RELATED: Police say Baltimore Tech CEO's alleged murderer will "kill and rape again"

She was the founder and CEO of EcoMap Technologies, a Baltimore-based start-up tech company.

At the time of publishing, Billingsley remains on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. A $6,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley warned Tuesday that Billingsley would "kill and rape again" if not caught.

BPD

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.