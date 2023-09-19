Man, woman in critical condition after house fire in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — An arson investigation is underway in West Baltimore.

On Monday, at 9:24 a.m., police were called to the 800 block of Edmondson Avenue for reports of a house fire.

When they arrived, officers found a 26-year-old man and a woman suffering from several burns in varying degrees.

According to fire officials, a child was recovered from the second floor of the home. The child was awake, oriented and unharmed.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where they are both listed in critical condition.

Police say this is an open and 'extremely' active investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Arson Detectives at 410-396-2645 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.