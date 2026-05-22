"The Quiet Care Initiative" aims to pamper caregivers of critically ill children

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — What better way to relax than a soothing facial?

It's one of the services offered at The Spa at The Hotel at the University of Maryland. Starting this month, which is Self Care Month, The Spa is launching The Quiet Care Initiative, in partnership with the non-profit Casey Cares.

"Casey Cares works to provide support to critically ill children, but also not just the child, also the siblings and the parents," said Erin Ritter, deputy director of Casey Cares. "We are so pleased to be able to offer spa services to our moms because they are really the ones who are working so hard in the family to make sure everything is happening for their sick child and also their other kids."

Casey Cares will choose one caregiver a month through its network of families to receive the complimentary service.

Shanna Wisniewski, the general manager at The Spa, said it was a perfect fit with what they wanted to do, which is help people and give back.

"We do have guests in our spa that are here for their own personal reasons, that are going through things," she said. "Sometimes they send an email after the fact saying 'you had no idea what I was going through'. They share how much the experience has really helped them, so we knew we wanted to do something that was really going to help people in that way."

According to AARP, nearly one in four adults in Maryland identify as a caregiver for a family member or friend who has a disability or complex medical condition. About 15 percent of adults are a caregiver for a child.

"Our research shows that 57 percent of family caregivers feel overwhelmed at times," said Nancy Carr with AARP's Maryland chapter.

Burnout is a very real concern with caregivers, said Carr. Signs can include exhaustion, poor eating habits, feeling angry or isolated, anxiety or depression.

"It's OK to ask for help. It's also OK to set boundaries and to say there are things that I'm not gonna do," said Carr.

"You're always gonna do a better job when you are relaxed, refreshed, and, and can be present in the moment," she said. "We all perform better, we're kinder, we're more open-minded, we feel more in control, but you can't do that if you're just running, running like the Energizer Bunny. Even the Energizer Bunny eventually needs a new battery."

There are a number of resources available to caregivers, here are a few links:

