HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — It's like a golden ticket, but instead of one chocolate factory - try 70 local shops.

Howard County is distributing vouchers, good for $10 off at participating Savage Mill businesses, to encourage residents and visitors to shop there during the traditionally slower summer months.

WATCH: The plan to print money at Savage Mill The plan to print money at Savage Mill

The "Savage Mill Bucks" program will run from June to August.

"Throughout the summer, we will distribute approximately 1,000 savage mill bucks to encourage residents and visitors alike to shop local, shop small, and explore everything the mill has to offer," Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.

Candy Randall-Bell, owner of Candles by Candy, believes the program will help boost business during the typically slower summer season.

"I think giving people an incentive to shop will definitely help, a lot," Randall-Bell said.

Randall-Bell's business, which offers a make-your-own candle experience, is one of many small shops hoping to benefit.

"I think it's going to help out a lot, especially during the summer months. Sometimes the summer months can be a little slower because you have families that are vacationing and things like that," Randall-Bell said.

WMAR Candy Randall-Bell, founder of Candles by Candy.

The program is modeled after a similar effort in Old Ellicott City, where data showed shoppers spent over $20 for every $10 voucher, Ball told reporters.

Approximately 1,000 vouchers will be distributed at two locations: the Howard County Welcome Center in Old Ellicott City and at Artcraft at Savage Mill.

Savage Mill's Adam Winer emphasized the importance of supporting the small business ecosystem at the historic complex.

"Every space here is home to a small independently owned business - and initiatives like savage mill bucks help us expand our reach and introduce these businesses to new audiences," Winer said at a Monday news event.

For business owners like Randall-Bell, the program represents more than just financial support.

"You're supporting me, for example, someone like myself who has a vision and a dream. This is what I envisioned, and more, so you're supporting a lot," Randall-Bell said.

The funding for the Savage Mill Bucks program comes from a one-time grant, a source told WMAR.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.