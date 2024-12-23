The Angel's are singing, community concert choir of Baltimore hosts Christmas performance

BALTIMORE — In 2010 the Community Concert Choir of Baltimore was established to preserve the musical heritage of African American churches.

Since then, the choir has grown to have over 150 members and is well respected in Baltimore communities.

Sunday the choir held a special Christmas performance inside of the Israel Baptist Church.

In addition to songs, the lead pastor of Israel Baptist Church shared messages of the birth of Jesus and the importance of honoring and celebrating him on Christmas.

“It is absolutely wonderful. Everyone in Baltimore knows about the Baltimore Community Choir and Dr. Merrick and the wonderful work that they do. They have a very good following and were honored to be able to host this concert along with the Open Church of Maryland.”

After the performance, the church hosted a jubilee holiday reception which was free and open to the public.

The performance was also a partnership with the Open Church of Maryland, and it was the first time the Community Concert Choir of Baltimore performed inside of Israel Baptist Church.