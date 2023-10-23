Teen sentenced to 15 years in deadly squeegee encounter with Timothy Reynolds

BALTIMORE — A judge on Monday sentenced 16-year-old Tavon Scott to 15 years in prison followed by five years probation for the 2022 shooting death of 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds.

Scott, who was just 14 at the time, was with a group of people squeegeeing at the corner of Light and E. Conway Streets downtown.

An altercation occurred prompting Reynolds to get out of his car and approach them with a baseball bat.

Defense attorneys painted Reynolds' actions as a case of road rage, claiming Scott was defending himself against a much bigger and older individual.

But prosecutors argued Scott retrieved a gun from a backpack, put a mask on, and fired at Reynolds, before changing his shirt and fleeing the scene.

In July ajury convicted Scott of voluntary manslaughter and gun charges, but cleared him of first and second degree murder.

Scott's lawyers tried having him sentenced in the juvenile justice system, however a judge rejected that motion ordering the case to remain in adult court.

RELATED: Court docs describe video showing man walking away before deadly squeegee encounter

Part of the shooting was captured on surveillance.

It shows Reynolds - with bat in hand - walking away from Scott and a group of other people before he was killed.

They continued to follow and surround Reynolds at which point he's seen swinging the bat.

Someone then threw an object at Reynolds' head, causing him to become disoriented, at which time Scott shoots him multiple times including in the back.

Police later recovered what they believed was Scott's bag with a loaded gun inside.

MORE: Attorney releases CCTV photos of July's deadly encounter between driver and squeegee worker

The prosecution called 19 witnesses to testify at trial, including a firearms examiner and DNA analysis expert.

Although Scott's DNA was not found on the gun, there was an apparent match on the backpack strap.

Bullet casings recovered at the crime scene were also consistent with the gun found in the bag.

Prior to the judge's ruling, the Reynolds family submitted victim impact statements which accused Scott of releasing a rap video glorifying the murder following his conviction.

After learning Scott's fate, his attorneys Warren Brown and J. Wyndal Gordon said they were satisfied their client would "see the light of day once again," but would still appeal.

They believe if all goes well Scott could be eligible for early release by the time he turns 22. He's already been jailed for a year.

Meanwhile, Thiru Vignarajah, who represents the Reynolds family, said Scott deserved the maximum sentence, questioning whether it sends a clear enough signal life that is precious.