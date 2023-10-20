Timothy Reynolds family "sick to their stomach" after convicted killer releases rap video

BALTIMORE — The family of Timothy Reynolds is "sick to their stomach," after his convicted killer reportedly released a rap video on social media they claim "glorifies the murder."

Tavon Scott was 14 and squeegeeing when he shot Reynolds to death during a 2022 summer altercation in downtown Baltimore.

In July a jury found Scott guilty of voluntary manslaughter and two gun charges, but acquitted him of first and second degree murder.

According to Reynolds' family attorney, Thiru Vignarajah, Scott's mother posted the music video on Facebook back in August, just two weeks following the verdict.

Due to the graphic violent nature of the song lyrics WMAR-2 News has decided against sharing them in this story. We also have not independently verified the video.

Vignarajah vowed to use the song in victim impact statements that will be presented in court prior to Scott's sentencing.

Defense attorney Warren Brown told WMAR-2 News the video "has nothing to do with Mr. Reynolds and was recorded long before the shooting."

Scott currently remains in custody and faces more than three decades behind bars.