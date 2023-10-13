Teen arrested in D.C. for alleged role in Morgan State mass shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested a teenager in connection to the October 3 mass shooting at Morgan State University.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody in Washington D.C., and faces multiple counts of attempted murder.

“BPD has been working tirelessly on the investigation into this incident and are grateful for the many partners that assisted us in identifying and capturing one of our suspects,” said Police Commissioner Richard Worley. "While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city.”

A warrant's also been issued for an alleged second shooter, 18-year-old Jovan Williams, who remains on the run.

BPD Jovan Williams

“We will not rest until Williams is in custody," said Worley.

Both suspects were identified through surveillance footage released last week.

Five people including four students were injured in the shooting which took place following the Mr. and Mrs. Morgan State homecoming coronation.

RELATED: 5 people shot at Morgan State University, 4 of them students

All five victims survived. Police do not believe they were the intended targets.

The incident led Morgan State to postpone all remaining Homecoming events for the year, and increase security measures on campus.

“The Morgan Community can take solace today in knowing that an arrest has been made and we are one step closer to bringing all of the alleged culprits responsible for the incident that occurred on our campus to justice,” said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University.

