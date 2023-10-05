Watch Now
BPD releases video hoping to ID four people potentially tied to Morgan State mass shooting

Posted at 8:54 AM, Oct 05, 2023
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police detectives need help identifying four people potentially tied to the recent mass shooting at Morgan State University.

The department released a video Thursday morning showing the individuals walking in a grassy area near campus.

Five people were wounded Tuesday following the Mr. and Mrs. Morgan State homecoming coronation.

RELATED: 5 people shot at Morgan State University, 4 of them students

Investigators believe an altercation between two small groups led to gunfire. The incident caused all remaining homecoming events this week to be canceled.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

