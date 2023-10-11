Morgan State students react to security changes following last week's shooting

BALTIMORE — It doesn't look like much, but students see this new security booth as a sign… their school is taking campus security seriously.

It's located outside Thurgood Marshall Hall at Morgan State University - this is the spot where gunmen opened fire last week, injuring five people. In the aftermath, a lot of students left campus.

New security booth is now up outside Thurgood Marshall Hall on Morgan State’s campus after last week’s shooting outside this building that left 5 ppl hurt. MSU also plans to add 8,000 ft of fencing around 90% of the campus. @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/S9m5OokSBF — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorthNews) October 11, 2023

"A lot of people I talked to they said they wanted to transfer, and I hope this is gonna make them change their mind and come back to the big MSU, the national treasure," said freshman Abrianna Purnell.

"Taking measures to make everyone feel safe, is an important part of the process of people being willing to return to campus and living here," said freshman Noah Iyoriobhe.

The security booth wasn't manned yet when we arrived, but it will be.

"We also have an armed police presence stationed in front of Thurgood Marshall 24/7," said University President David Wilson at a Tuesday night town hall.

And this is just the first step the school is taking to tighten up campus security.

Wilson also announced at that town hall - plans are in the works to add 8,000 feet of fencing, enclosing 90% of the campus. Security guards will be stationed outside entry points, asking students for IDs.

The school is also looking into technology that can detect weapons.

All in all, it's looking at $22 million in upgrades. Wilson is asking state and federal delegates to foot the bill.

Iyoriobhe thinks the increased security presence be a deterrent for people with bad intentions.

"Even though the police station is literally like 10 steps away, [from Thurgood Marshall Hall,] a tragic incident still happened on campus, so I believe just having a broader presence could be a positive."

Students we spoke to say they're ready to move past this tragedy and focus on all the positive things happening on campus, including the reason why they came to Morgan in the first place - their education.

In the meantime, police are still trying to track down the shooters.

Baltimore police have released new, much clearer photos of two persons of interest. They're offering a $9,000 reward for information about their identity.