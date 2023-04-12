BPD: Man electrocuted to death after being pushed onto train tracks

BALTIMORE — Police are now calling an incident at the subway station near Port Discovery a homicide.

Officers responded to the 600 block of East Baltimore Street for reports of an unresponsive man who had fell onto the subway train tracks.

Detectives arrived on scene and found medical personnel rendering aid to a 28-year-old man, who later died.

After further investigation, police say the victim was standing near the edge of the platform when another man pushed him from behind, causing him to fall onto the tracks which electrocuted him.

The man fled the scene.

Shuttle bus service will be operating between Charles Center and Johns Hopkins until further notice.

Anyone who has additional information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.