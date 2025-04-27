Study: Baltimore zip codes accounted for 7 out of 10 most sanitation complaints nationwide

BALTIMORE — Ever wondered what American City is dirtiest.

The folks at HouseFresh recently released an independent study, listing Baltimore as #1.

They claim to have a mission of "helping people breathe clean air."

To reach this conclusion, HouseFresh said they analyzed 12.3 million 311 complaints made nationwide over the last year.

Research determined the total number of 311 complaints in each city compared to 100,000 residents.

Focal issues included garbage, waste and recycling complaints.

The final results were not pretty for Charm City.

"With a staggeringly high complaint rate of 47,295 per 100k population, there seems to be a disconnect between the needs of the community and the cleanliness of the city," said HouseFresh.

Broken down by zip code, the study found 7 out of 10 most sanitation complaints in the country were reported in Baltimore.

Per capita, Baltimore zip codes accounted for the top six. Sacramento, California grabbed the remaining three spots.

HouseFresh Dirtiest Citys In America Study



To read the full study, click here.

In the past, WMAR-2 News has extensively covered problems with illegal dumping in the City.

This report in July 2021explains how the Department of Public Works fielded 57,000 such complaints in 2020 alone.

It should be noted a UMBC poll earlier this month found 68 percent of Baltimore residents were satisfied with trash collection services. Satisfaction was one point higher for recycling pick-up.

