Baltimore City residents worry more about crime, education, roads, and taxes

BALTIMORE — The two governments are often compared by whose doing what, when, and how.

We're talking of course about Baltimore City and County.

Earlier this month UMBC took a poll weighing residential concerns in each jurisdiction, specifically on quality of life issues and government satisfaction.

First, people were asked about a dozen issues, rating whether they're a major or minor problem

Out of 12 issues raised, 11 of them were deemed more of a problem in Baltimore City.

While the gap proved large in many subjects, none was bigger than issues of homelessness and poverty.

By an 84 percent margin City residents found it to be major issue, compared to 50 percent in Baltimore County.

The next highest differential concerned road and highway conditions.

In Baltimore City, 73 percent believe the issue to be major, as opposed to Baltimore County's 49 percent.

Other widely differing opinions include:

Quality of Education (City: 40 percent - County: 58 percent)

Public Transportation (City: 40 percent - County: 25 percent)

Crime and Public Safety (City: 83 percent - County: 68 percent)

Economic Growth and Development (City: 67 percent - County: 51 percent)

Services Supporting Families and Children (City: 57 percent - County: 42 percent)

Parks & Rec Facilities (City: 37 percent - County: 22 percent)

Subjects more closely contested include:

Cost and Availability of Housing: (City: 70 percent - County: 67 percent)

Local Tax and Fee Rates: (City: 73 percent - County: 67 percent)

Cost of Home Energy Bills: (City: 82 percent - County: 79 percent)

The only topic County residents appear more concerned about is traffic and commute times, 49 to 40 percent.

As for government services, it was a clean sweep with Baltimore County residents more satisfied than their City neighbors.

UMBC Poll

Below are the full poll results.



