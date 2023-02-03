Student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Mervo High School

BALTIMORE — A student was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a gun to Mervo High School.

According to a Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson, the student did not use the gun to threaten anyone.

"The student involved will receive consequences in accordance with City Schools' code of conduct and the law," said Sherry Christian, the school system's Public Relations manager.

It's the tenth time this academic year that a gun has been recovered at a City school property. Three of them have been found on the Mervo campus.

The last gun recovered at the school was November 10, and before that September 1.

Last year there were several other incidents reported at Mervo that turned violent.

In October a parent was charged with assault for allegedly getting into a fight with students.

One month prior to that, 17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden was shot and killed on campus at dismissal time by a student from another school.

Then this past April, another fight in the cafeteria led to a stabbing that left two students injured.

And last February, a Mervo student was arrested and charged after he left class and allegedly murdered the husband of a Baltimore Police lieutenant.