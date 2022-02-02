Watch
18-year-old accused of murdering the husband of a Baltimore Police Lieutenant

On January 25th, 2022 at approximately 2:43 P.M., James E. Blue III was <a href="https://www.wmar2news.com/news/local-news/husband-of-baltimore-police-lieutenant-murdered-outside-home-tuesday" data-cms-id="0000017e-97d9-d4ed-adff-b7d94e710000" data-cms-href="https://www.wmar2news.com/news/local-news/husband-of-baltimore-police-lieutenant-murdered-outside-home-tuesday" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-2179-db7f-a1fe-f37dfd220000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1643324647168,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-5469-de2e-a1fe-74e93dd80000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1643324647168,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-5469-de2e-a1fe-74e93dd80000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017e-97d9-d4ed-adff-b7d94e710000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;4f8e492c-6f2f-390e-bc61-f176d3a37ab9&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017e-9dc7-d4ed-adff-bfdfddeb0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;shot and killed within the 1400 block of Walker Avenue.&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017e-9dc7-d4ed-adff-bfdfddea0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">shot and killed within the 1400 block of Walker Avenue.</a><br/><br/>
James Blue
Sahiou Kargbo
Posted at 2:55 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 15:01:47-05

BALTIMORE — An 18-year-old is accused of murdering the husband of a Baltimore Police Lieutenant.

Police say Sahiou Kargbo fatally shot James Blue 3rd on January 25, outside his home in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue.

No potential motive has been revealed, so it's unclear what linked Kargbo to the case.

An $18,000 reward had been offered for information leading to the shooter's arrest. It's unclear if it was a tip that led detectives to Kargbo.

