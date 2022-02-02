18-year-old accused of murdering the husband of a Baltimore Police Lieutenant

BALTIMORE — An 18-year-old is accused of murdering the husband of a Baltimore Police Lieutenant.

Police say Sahiou Kargbo fatally shot James Blue 3rd on January 25, outside his home in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue.

No potential motive has been revealed, so it's unclear what linked Kargbo to the case.

An $18,000 reward had been offered for information leading to the shooter's arrest. It's unclear if it was a tip that led detectives to Kargbo.