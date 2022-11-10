Watch Now
Officials recovered gun at Mervo High School in Baltimore

Sixth gun recovered from school this year
Posted at 4:26 PM, Nov 10, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools confirm that guns and drugs were recovered from an 18-year-old student at Mervo High School Thursday.

The student was taken into custody without incident.

This will be the sixth gun found at a city school this year.

Before this, a gun was recovered from a student at Forest Park High School. That student was taken into custody.

RELATED: Student found with gun on school property in Baltimore City

This is the second gun incident at Mervo, as student-athlete Jermiah Brogden was shot and killed on the campus in early September.

RELATED: Police identify student shot and killed by teen from another school during dismissal at Mervo High

