Student and employee documents compromised in Baltimore City Schools data hack

BALTIMORE — A data privacy incident in February has compromised certain documents for Baltimore City Schools' staff, volunteers and students officials say.

The incident happened on February 13, and it affected certain IT systems within the network.

The school system immediately notified police.

"We have confirmed that certain documents may have been compromised by criminal actors, which contained information belonging to some current and former employees, volunteers, and contractors, as well as files related to less than 1.5% of our student population," the school system said in a press release.

City Schools sent notification letters to people who may have been impacted on April 22.

"City Schools deeply values the trust our students, families, and staff place in us to protect the privacy and security of their information. We regret any inconvenience or concern this incident may have caused."

The Office of the State's Attorney for Baltimore City is also investigating a similar incident, that happened almost a month after this one.

Police notified their office of "unusual activity" on their network back in March.

According to the Director of Communications James Bentley, the incident happened on March 19.