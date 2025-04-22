Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Student and employee documents compromised in Baltimore City Schools data hack

Cyberattack 121619
Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2013, file photo, hands type on a computer keyboard in Los Angeles. Hackers have gained access to OneLogin, an online password manager that offers a single sign-on to multiple websites and services. The breach raises questions about the security of other accounts kept with OneLogin. According to published reports, OneLogin informed customers that the breach included the ability to access encrypted data; passwords are typically stored that way. OneLogin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Cyberattack 121619
Posted

BALTIMORE — A data privacy incident in February has compromised certain documents for Baltimore City Schools' staff, volunteers and students officials say.

The incident happened on February 13, and it affected certain IT systems within the network.

The school system immediately notified police.

"We have confirmed that certain documents may have been compromised by criminal actors, which contained information belonging to some current and former employees, volunteers, and contractors, as well as files related to less than 1.5% of our student population," the school system said in a press release.

City Schools sent notification letters to people who may have been impacted on April 22.

"City Schools deeply values the trust our students, families, and staff place in us to protect the privacy and security of their information. We regret any inconvenience or concern this incident may have caused."

The Office of the State's Attorney for Baltimore City is also investigating a similar incident, that happened almost a month after this one.

RELATED: Cybersecurity incident under investigation by State's Attorney's Office

Police notified their office of "unusual activity" on their network back in March.

According to the Director of Communications James Bentley, the incident happened on March 19.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are