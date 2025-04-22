Cybersecurity incident under investigation by State's Attorney's Office

BALTIMORE — The Office of the State's Attorney for Baltimore City is investigating a cybersecurity incident on their network.

Police notified their office of "unusual activity" on their network back in March.

According to the Director of Communications James Bentley, the incident happened on March 19.

“On March 19th, the SAO was notified by law enforcement authorities of unusual activity occurring on our network. Our MIS Division responded immediately, implementing protections to secure our network and activating our cyber incident response plan. State’s Attorney Bates charged members of the SAO Executive Team to engage with outside partners to assist the SAO in best protecting against the detected activity. We continue to enhance our cybersecurity and coordinate with our law enforcement partners, as this is an ongoing investigation,” Bentley said.

This incident remains under investigation.