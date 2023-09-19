State leaders praise Baltimore's response to opioid crisis

BALTIMORE — Maryland is looking to end the opioid crisis in the state and change the stigma surrounding people suffering from addiction.

On Monday, people in Baltimore shared what they think is needed to help anyone who is suffering in the area.

They also talked about the successes Baltimore has had in the fight so far.

In recent years, the number of fatal overdoses in Baltimore has gone down.

There were over 1,000 fatal overdoses by March 2022 and just over 900 by March 2023.

Although the number is decreasing, many say the city still has a lot of work to do to change the way this crisis is handled.

"There is a lot of stigma around mental health challenges, but even more stigma around substance misuse disorders," Dr. Paula Smith-Benson, a peer specialist, said.

"We're doing our best to help fight that and bring recovery to all communities within the city," Shawn Hall said.

There are five pillars the state wants to focus on: prevention, crime reduction, treatment, recovery, and public safety.

Each pillar is equally important to help reduce the numbers.

Most importantly, the state recognizes this is a public health problem and not one that will be solved by mass incarceration.

"But there is power and opportunity that's actually being missed, because we are the antidote. so the antidote is in the room but its not at the table," Dr. Smith-Benson said.

The Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center will continue its town hall meetings; the next one is scheduled for Thursday, September 21.

Click here for more information on current overdose data and ways to get involved in the fight.