Couple charged for improper disposal of remains, including fetuses and infant

LA PLATA, Md. — Brandon and Rosa Williams of Waldorf, the owners of Heaven Bound Cremation Services, LLC, have been charged with eight counts each of improper disposal of human remains.

Seven of the counts involve the improper disposal of seven fetuses, and the eighth count involves the remains of an infant approximately two months old.

Brandon and Rosa Williams are not yet in custody, according to a press release from the Charles County State's Attorney's Office.

WMAR-2 News extensively covered the fallout of Heaven Bound Cremation Services, starting when the business was shut down by the Maryland Board of Morticians and Funeral Directors in January of 2025.

We spoke with a woman who wasn't sure her father's remains were 100% his after using Heaven Bound.

Three members of the board that oversees the funeral industry in Maryland resigned in February 2025.

State police started investigating the crematorium last February, at the request of the Charles County State's Attorney's Office.

Dozens of civil lawsuits have been filed against the LLC, including one filed by Laura Dorsey last April.

"That was the hardest, most loneliest anniversary ever, you know, and I wish that I could at least have had a death certificate," Dorsey told us at the time. She'd been waiting since November of the previous year for her husband's remains.

