State police investigating crematorium shut down by oversight board

CHARLES COUNTY, Md — Maryland State Police are now investigating a defunct Charles County crematorium after the state ordered it to be shut down earlier this year.

An order in January from the Maryland Board of Morticians and Funeral Directors highlighted persistent unsanitary conditions and mismanagement at Heaven Bound Cremation Services, ultimately leading to its closure.

MSP's investigation to see if criminal charges are warranted, began on February 10 at the request of the Charles County State's Attorney's Office.

"I believe there was a whole lot of criminal stuff that happened," Anthony Watkins said. "If they go through, I'll be right there to help press charges with them because it's not right. All the families, we entrusted our loved ones with them and this the type of result we get? It's not right and something had to be done."

Baltimore resident Watkins used Heaven Bound's services for his late brother, Owen "Jackie" Makel, in August last year. He didn't receive ashes until last month, after he reached out to WMAR-2 News.

Watkins also lost other siblings last Summer, whose remains were returned within a few weeks from other businesses.

He says he's still waiting on a death certificate from Heaven Bound he paid for.

Watkins spoke to an MSP investigator earlier this week, who was also present at the forced shutdown.

"He couldn't believe when he went in there, he said leaking bags, bodies on top of each other, he said it was just a stench, an odor in there that you never forget," Watkins said.

He believes he experienced that same odor months prior as well, but says the business told him and other clients it was nearby sewer line work.

As a former funeral home employee, Watkins didn't buy it.

The governor has ordered a "top to bottom" review of the independent oversight board charged with holding the crematorium accountable, after it was highlighted problems had been going on there for years with little to no improvement.

On Wednesday, Baltimore County Delegate Harry Bhandairi also introduced a late-filed bill in Annapolis to require that the board adopt new regulations related to the proper storage of human remains, as well as requiring surprise inspections twice a year.

In the meantime, Watkins says he's sacrificing his time and money to visit with police and has agreed to provide the ashes for further forensic testing, all for the greater good.

The business nor its attorney has responded to a request for comment.

The case is currently open and the investigation is continuing, according to MSP.