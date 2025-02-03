Oversight board members resign amid crematorium scandal

CHARLES COUNTY. MD. — Three members of a Maryland oversight board have resigned as fallout continues in a cremation business scandal.

It began with a scathing inspection report published last month on Heaven Bound Cremation Services, a business based in Charles County but also has satellite offices in Baltimore and D.C.

The findings of that report, and the history of violations at the business, prompted Governor Wes Moore to order a "top to bottom" review of the Maryland Board of Morticians and Funeral Directorsthat oversees the business and the entire funeral industry.

WMAR 2 News first reported on the issue after a concerned daughter questioned the legitimacy of her father's remains, which were returned after weeks of silence from the business.

"Truthfully, I am 100% sure it's not all him," CJ Greenidge said.

Families across Maryland have continued to come forward expressing their own concerns following the release of the report, even customers who initially liked their experience with the business.

"Their practice, it was not only unethical, but I feel like it was evil," mother LaTia Kennedy said. "Being that they were on the radar of the board, they failed us miserably."

The Briscoe-Tonic funeral home referred Kennedy and her husband, Deric, to Heaven Bound.

They say they felt "comfortable" there and believed they had "made the right choice" to cremate their 17-year-old son, opting to watch the cremation procedure.

But now doubt what they saw with their own eyes.

"We don't know if the chamber on or operational at that time," she said. "We're hopeful that the cremains are our son, I mean, there's a little doubt."

"I'm upset. It makes me question the integrity of everything that they did," Deric Kennedy said.

"It's, like, stick a knife in your heart. You entrusted them with your loved one and then you found your loved one is almost like a piece of trash that they throw in a trash can," Anthony Watkins said.

He lost his older brother, Owen "Jackie" Makel last August but didn't receive the remains until this past weekend.

He reached out to WMAR 2 News following our initial report, where it was revealed the business had faulty equipment and bodies in varying stages of decomposition, among several other violations.

The board ultimately shut them down last month, but questions linger.

"If you had complaints since 2017, why are they still in business now? Why are you allowing [them] to be in business now when [they] should have been shut down earlier?" Watkins said.

It's the same question Katelyn Reece, whose father suddenly died at just 52 in January, had.

Three days after the board's inspection is noted to have taken place, on January 10th, Reece visited the business with her sister.

"The smell of rotting flesh mixed with incense and air freshener kind of like, knocked us back," she said. "It felt like we weren't supposed to be there."

Former prosecutor Charles P. Scheeler will lead the review, and though it's unclear how long this may take, the plan is he will "present recommendations both to the governor and to the general assembly to enhance board operational oversight and efficiency."

Statement from Governor Moore on inspection report findings:

Firstly, these allegations are despicable, and those responsible need to be held accountable.

I know the board is independent, but they have failed these families and I share in their outrage, and I stand with them in demanding justice.

There is an active investigation into this matter, and these families deserve better.