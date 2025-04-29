Crematorium at center of scandal now facing new multi-million dollar suit

CHARLES COUNTY, M.d. — A cremation business is now facing a multi-million-dollar lawsuit after an oversight board found numerous violations during an inspection earlier this year.

Lawyers allege the issues found, and the years of documented problems by the Maryland Board of Morticians, weren't a mistake but rather a scheme by the owners, Rosa and Brandon Williams.

"I've never seen anything like it," attorney Cedric Lewis said. "I don't care who you are, you don't kick people when they're down and you don't take advantage of people when they're at their lowest."

Lewis, an attorney based in Prince George's county filed the suit on behalf of Laura Dorsey, who lost her husband Ron last Thanksgiving.

To this day, she still doesn't know where her husband's cremains are.

"He can't cross over. He can't, cause I don't have closure," she said.

They would have celebrated their 15th anniversary last week.

"That was the hardest, most loneliest anniversary ever, you know, and I wish that I could at least have had a death certificate," Dorsey said.

She, like the many other customers from Baltimore to D.C. affected, learned of the business' disastrous inspection when searching for answers.

She worked with Heaven Bound because of a voucher from the Department of Human Services in D.C.

"To think that this is the outcome for people in poverty like me who didn't have money, you know, that this right here could actually happen to somebody, it's just so real. It's just horrific," Dorsey said.

RELATED: State police investigating crematorium shut down by oversight board

Dorsey says she hopes sharing her story will save others from similar pain.

Lewis also represents a Maryland family who received the wrong cremains.

"They got a call about four months after their loved one died that the State of Maryland had their remains and they were already given remains by Heaven Bound four months prior," Lewis explained.

WMAR-2 News' attempts to get in touch with the business owners for comment have gone unanswered.

More legal challenges are expected to come in the near future.

