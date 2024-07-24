Skull-impant company, Bitcoin-mining firm to lease at Baltimore Peninsula

BALTIMORE — Two companies - a bitcoin-mining firm and a medical-device business - are leasing a total of 14,000 square feet at the Baltimore Peninsula development.

Baltimore Peninsula announced today that Longeviti Neuro Solutions and OBM are moving into the Rye Street Market building.

That means 40 percent of Baltimore Peninsula's designated office space has been leased out.

Longeviti Neuro Solutions is focused on devices for complex brain surgery, and designed a prosthetic cranial implant.

OBM is a Bitcoin mining company that lets network miners manage their sites virtually.

Besides these two businesses, Rye Street Market will now feature a "futuristic" karaoke, a tex-mex restaurant, Ben & Jerry's ice cream, BK Lobster seafood, Jersey Mike's, Slutty Vegan (and Bar Vegan).

Other office tenants include Chambers, the Baltimore Ravens, MAG Partners, Volo, Disaronno and a global engineering firm.