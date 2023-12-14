Ben & Jerry's, BK Lobster to open at Baltimore Peninsula

BALTIMORE — Five new tenants have confirmed that they're moving to the Baltimore Peninsula development in south Baltimore.

The Peninsula announced today that they have several new leases signed; three of the retailers haven't been named yet.

Ben & Jerry's ice-cream company will open in Rye House; BK Lobster - a fast-casual, black-owned and woman-owned seafood restaurant - will open at Rye Street Market; Jersey Mike's sandwich shop will open at Rye Street Market; CFG Bank will open at 2455 House Street; and The Learning Care Group childcare center will open at 250 Mission.

BK Lobster recently opened on Eastern Avenue in Canton. This would be the eatery's second location in Baltimore. It offers lobster rolls "the Brooklyn way," with lobster rolls named East New York, Crown Heights, and Coney Island, among others.

Geri Ford, of BK Lobster, said in a statement:

Baltimore has such a vibrant food and beverage scene, and our first location has been received incredibly well after recently opening. We are excited to be part of the continued transformation of Baltimore Peninsula, and know it is the perfect place to expand our presence in South Baltimore.

The Baltimore Ravens have also leased office space where they will host a preview center of the renovations to M&T Bank Stadium.

Kevin Rochlitz, Chief Sales Officer of the Baltimore Ravens, said: “We’re thrilled to officially call the Ravens a part of the Baltimore Peninsula family with this new lease. The combination of modern, Class-A office space and an increasingly exciting neighborhood is a win-win for our entire off-the-field team.”