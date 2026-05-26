Several local spellers get ready to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee

WASHINGTON D.C. — 247 contestants are ready to S-P-E-L-L their way to victory.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee begins May 26 at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington D.C. ESPN's senior writer Mina Kimes is hosting this year.
There are seven contestants from Maryland:
- Quint Karlsson, Gambrills
- Lauren Merillana, North Potomac
- Thanvi Gatamaneni, Ellicott City
- Vivaan Chintawar, Frederick
- Ethan Atanga, Waldorf
- Megan Barrientos, Salisbury
- Bindi Ray, Towson
This will be Ray's second time and Karlsson's third appearance. Merillana and Barrientos have also competed before.
Here is the schedule and where to watch:
- Preliminaries on May 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., watch on Scripps Sports
- Quarterfinals on May 27, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., watch on Scripps Sports
- Semifinals on May 27, 8 - 10 p.m., watch on ION (Channel 2.5)
- Finals on May 28, 8 - 10 p.m., watch on ION
For more information on the spelling bee and contestants, click here.