Several local spellers get ready to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee

WASHINGTON D.C. — 247 contestants are ready to S-P-E-L-L their way to victory.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee begins May 26 at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington D.C. ESPN's senior writer Mina Kimes is hosting this year.

There are seven contestants from Maryland:



Quint Karlsson, Gambrills

Lauren Merillana, North Potomac

Thanvi Gatamaneni, Ellicott City

Vivaan Chintawar, Frederick

Ethan Atanga, Waldorf

Megan Barrientos, Salisbury

Bindi Ray, Towson

This will be Ray's second time and Karlsson's third appearance. Merillana and Barrientos have also competed before.

Here is the schedule and where to watch:



Preliminaries on May 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., watch on Scripps Sports

Quarterfinals on May 27, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., watch on Scripps Sports

Semifinals on May 27, 8 - 10 p.m., watch on ION (Channel 2.5)

Finals on May 28, 8 - 10 p.m., watch on ION

For more information on the spelling bee and contestants, click here.